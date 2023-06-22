A team of pupils from a primary school in Kenilworth are through to the national finals in an F1 challenge.

Year 5 at Priors Field Primary School took part in the F1 in Schools Primary Challenge, which is a resourced STEM and Design & Technology competition.

One of the team from Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

The club was run by Mrs Faulkner-Morgan and Mrs Bull as an after-school activity which started off with 12 pupils in three teams; Star Breakers, Lady Lightning and GT Storm.

Throughout the competition, they were also supported by a volunteer student, James, who is studying A Level engineering at WMG Academy Coventry.

Each team had to engineer, design and assemble an F1 car made of card which will travel down a 25-metre track, powered by a compressed air canister, as fast as possible.

The teams also created a five-page engineering portfolio to show the judges how they came up with their team identity and how they designed and engineered their car.

One of the F1 cars designed by pupils at Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

During the regional competition, which was held at Aston University, the children delivered a five-minute presentation to judges.

One of the primary school’s teams, Lady Lightning, made it through to the national final.

Lady Lightning have a strong environmental message and have done lots of research into the impact F1 races have on the environment and how they are striving to be carbon neutral.