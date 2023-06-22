Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Kenilworth primary school through to national finals in F1 challenge

The school has three teams.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:12 BST

A team of pupils from a primary school in Kenilworth are through to the national finals in an F1 challenge.

Read More
Warwick's annual beer, cider and music festival will be returning to town

Year 5 at Priors Field Primary School took part in the F1 in Schools Primary Challenge, which is a resourced STEM and Design & Technology competition.

One of the team from Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo suppliedOne of the team from Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied
One of the team from Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The club was run by Mrs Faulkner-Morgan and Mrs Bull as an after-school activity which started off with 12 pupils in three teams; Star Breakers, Lady Lightning and GT Storm.

Throughout the competition, they were also supported by a volunteer student, James, who is studying A Level engineering at WMG Academy Coventry.

Each team had to engineer, design and assemble an F1 car made of card which will travel down a 25-metre track, powered by a compressed air canister, as fast as possible.

The teams also created a five-page engineering portfolio to show the judges how they came up with their team identity and how they designed and engineered their car.

One of the F1 cars designed by pupils at Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo suppliedOne of the F1 cars designed by pupils at Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied
One of the F1 cars designed by pupils at Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

During the regional competition, which was held at Aston University, the children delivered a five-minute presentation to judges.

One of the primary school’s teams, Lady Lightning, made it through to the national final.

Lady Lightning have a strong environmental message and have done lots of research into the impact F1 races have on the environment and how they are striving to be carbon neutral.

The National Final is to be held at Leeds University on July 1, where teams from across the whole country will compete against each other for a chance to be crowned F1 in Schools Primary champions.