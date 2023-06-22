Warwick's annual beer, cider and music festival will be returning to town

The event will take place over two day in the town centre.

The annual summer beer, cider and music festival will once again be returning to Warwick next month.

On Friday July 15 and Saturday July 16, Warwick Court Leet will be hosting its event in the Pageant Gardens behind the Court House.

The summer event will be returning next month. Photo supplied

All proceeds from the festival are used to provide grants and donations for local charities, good causes and individuals.

This year there will be 40 real ales and 10 ciders and for the non-ale and cider drinkers there will also be a prosecco and wine bar and a limited selection of soft drinks.

Both days will also have a full line-up of musical acts.

Matthew Mansfield (Matt Hernandez), who has been organising and coordinating the musical line-up, said: “I feel very privileged to be part of this unique festival, set in the most beautiful and scenic part of historic Warwick town.”

The event will also have hot food on offer on both days from two popular local establishments.

The Festival opens its doors at 4pm on the Friday and at 12noon on the Saturday, closing at 10pm on both days.

Tickets can be bought in advance at the Warwick Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House in Jury Street and at Torry’s Hardware and DIY in West Street and include a festival glass and tasting notes.

E-tickets can also be purchased online at: https://warwickbeerfestival.com/