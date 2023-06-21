The breed has often been misunderstood due to stereotypes, but Dogs Trust Kenilworth is determined to shed light on the characteristics of these dogs.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is urging potential dog owners to consider adopting one of the eight Staffordshire Bull Terriers currently in its care.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have often been misunderstood due to stereotypes. However, Dogs Trust Kenilworth is determined to shed light on the characteristics of these dogs.

Meet Seb one of the eight Staffordshire Bull Terriers at Kenilworth Dogs Trust in need of a home. Photo supplied by Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Emma-Jane Thomas, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “Staffordshire Bull Terriers are known for their unwavering loyalty and affectionate nature.

"They form deep bonds with their human companions and are always eager to please.

"Despite their muscular build, these dogs are gentle and patient, making some of these dogs in our care fantastic companions for families."

One of the staffies currently in the care of Dogs Trust Kenilworth is Seb, who has been in the charity's care since May, having arrived after being found as a stray.

Talking about Seb, Emma-Jane said: “Seb is a great example of how intelligent staffies are. He is highly intelligent and a quick learner.

"With consistent training and positive reinforcement, Seb and his fellow staffies can excel in obedience, agility, and various other activities.

"Their desire to please their owners makes them eager students, and the bond formed during training strengthens the relationship between dog and owner."

Contrary to common misconceptions, Staffordshire Bull Terriers are also known for their sociability. Emma-Jane Thomas highlights Seb saying: “Staffordshire Bull Terriers are known for being social dogs who thrive on human interaction.

"Seb will thrive being part of a loving family, whether it's an adult-only household or a family with secondary school aged children.

"With ongoing training and proper socialisation, this loveable dog can also become more social with other dogs during walks."

At Dogs Trust Kenilworth, several Staffordshire Bull Terriers are waiting for their forever homes.

Emma-Jane Thomas added: “We urge dog lovers to consider opening their hearts and homes to a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

