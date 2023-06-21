The annual Warwick in Bloom competition is now open to the community.

The 2023 competition features 10 categories – including ones for shops, commercial premises, pubs and schools, in addition to the gardens, window boxes, hanging baskets and community planting categories.

One of the previous Warwick in Bloom entries. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

Warwick in Bloom welcomes entries from any resident or business with a CV34 postcode and is open for entries until Monday July 3.

This year the Warwick in Bloom team and professional judge will be visiting every individual entry on July 11.

Entrants for Warwick in Bloom 2023 are invited to email before Monday July 3 to confirm their entry and provide their full name, contact number and address.

They should also confirm which category they want to enter.

The competition categories for Warwick in Bloom 2023 are:

~ Category 1: Retailers & Shops

~ Category 2: Commercial premises

~ Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

~ Class 4: Domestic front garden

~ Class 5: Domestic window box or hanging baskets (front)

~ Class 6: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals or groups)

~ Class 7: School activity or garden

~ Class 8: Public access gardens

~ Class 9: Community Streets

~ Class 10: Domestic back garden

People can email their entry confirmation to: [email protected]

Due to restricted access the Warwick in Bloom team will be unable to access back gardens. Should anyone wish to enter a back garden they should email photos and these will be judge virtually.