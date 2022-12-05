Kenilworth primary school's PTA holding its annual Christmas window walk

This year more than 30 families are taking part

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of a primary school in Kenilworth is once again hosting its annual Christmas window walk.

Officially kicking off today (December 5), 32 families in the community have entered this year’s event, which is organised by St Nicholas C of E Primary School’s PTA.

The format is the same as previous years, where people taking part collect the letters along the route and then work out the phrase to enter the draw for a chance to win a hamper.

The decorated windows will be up until January 2.

Maps cost £2 and are available at: The Engine in Mill End, School Lane Chip Shop, Nicola’s Hair Shop in Albion Street and Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square.

All funds raised will be going towards the PTA Charity, which in turn supports the school, children and families within the St Nicholas community.

