Kenilworth residents invited to hear update about Abbey Fields Lake after rehoming of fish in summer

Hundreds of fish were relocated from the lake last summer after problems were caused by the scorching temperatures.

Residents in Kenilworth are being invited to a meeting where they can hear an update about Abbey Fields Lake following the rehoming of fish in the summer.

The meeting is due to be held on Saturday March 4 with representatives from Warwick District Council, where there will be an update about the ongoing maintenance, wildlife and habitats at the lake.

Abbey Fields Lake in Kenilworth. Photo by Mike Baker

Last summer, many fish died in the lake due to the problems caused by the hot temperatures, which resulted in decreasing water levels.

Warwick District Council initially stepped in to help with the intention of adding water from the mains but were told by Severn Trent to stop because of ‘the impact on the regional network’.

After this, the community in Kenilworth banded together to get additional water and pumps to help save the struggling fish, as well as suppling the people staying at the site day and night with food and drink and other supplies.

The site was being monitored day and night, with volunteers removing dead fish and doing what they could to help save as many fish in the lake as possible.

After a few days, Warwick District Council sought and received special permission from the Environment Agency for fish in Abbey Fields Lake to be transported to a fishery, thanks to the fall in temperature.

After permission was granted, residents, businesses and councillors worked together along with a team from Lavender Hall Fishery in Berkswell in Coventry, to help relocate the fish.

More than 650 fish were safely removed and rehomed with the remaining fish seeing the benefits of more space.

Deputy leader Cllr Richard Hales said: “Following last summer’s drought and rehoming of the fish, we feel that it is important to give an update on the lake to all partners and interest groups in the community and also to listen to their views.

"We warmly encourage local people to come along.”