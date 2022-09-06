Kenilworth councillors call for a long-term plan to help avoid future problems at Abbey Fields lake

The community in Kenilworth rallied 24/7 to help save hundreds of fish at Abbey Fields Lake. Photo by Mike Baker

Green councillor John Dearing said he raised the need for a plan for biodiversity and water quality in the lake and stream through a response to the Abbey Fields Management Plan consultation at the town council in February this year.

When the first dead fish were seen on July 23, Cllr James Kennedy contacted Warwick District Council to call for action, and Cllr Dearing again raised the issue at Town Council on July 28.

Concerned by the worsening situation due to the hot temperatures and decreasing water levels and lack of action, Cllr Dearing contacted the Environment Agency on August 10.

Warwick District Council initially stepped in to help with the intention of adding water from the mains but were told by Severn Trent to stop because of ‘the impact on the regional network’ on August 12.

After this, the community in Kenilworth banded together to get additional water and pumps to help save the struggling fish, as well as suppling the people staying at the site day and night with food and drink and other supplies.

The site was being monitored day and night, with volunteers removing dead fish and doing what they could to help save as many fish in the lake as possible.

After a few days, Warwick District Council sought and received special permission from the Environment Agency for fish in Abbey Fields Lake to be transported to a fishery, thanks to the fall in temperature.

After permission was granted, residents, businesses and councillors worked together along with a team from Lavender Hall Fishery in Berkswell in Coventry, to help relocate the fish.

More than 650 fish were safely removed and rehomed with the remaining fish seeing the benefits of more space.

Green councillor James Kennedy said: “The voluntary work done by local people to help the dying fish deserves a huge thank you.

"Long-term changes are needed to improve the quality of the water and to sustain biodiversity in the Lake.

"We are calling on the district council to immediately prepare a long-term sustainable management plan which includes the views of residents so that it can continue to provide pleasure to residents and a haven for wildlife for decades to come.”

Responding to the call for action, Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, portfolio holder for neighbourhood and leisure, said: “The Abbey Fields Management Plan, which has involved extensive consultation with various stakeholders, addresses many of the issues of Abbey Fields lake and is due to be completed in October of this year.

“The council is also looking to meet shortly with stakeholder representatives on the future management of the lake, with the intention of carrying out a full lake survey which will be undertaken by a qualified and experienced specialist later in the year.

