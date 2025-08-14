Kenilworth residents urged to help water newly-plated trees struggling in the heatwave

Residents in Kenilworth are being urged to help water newly-planted trees in the town that are struggling due to the hot weather. Photo by Kenilworth Town Council

Residents in Kenilworth are being urged to help water newly-planted trees in the town that are struggling due to the hot weather.

The plea was issued by Kenilworth Town Council's Climate Emergency Group on the town council’s Facebook page this week.

In the message it said there were 50 new trees in the town but some of them have been struggling.

The post said: "The county council planted 50 new roadside trees in Kenilworth at the end of 2024, which is something to celebrate, improving the environment and improving the look of our streets.

"However, as these are really young trees they need nurturing, in the form of regular watering in hot weather to ensure their first few years allow them to grow without challenge.

“In the last few months, we have seen unprecedented temperatures and it has not been possible for the county council to keep pace with the watering demands for recently planted trees, so we have seen some trees wilting in the heat.

“So, as your Kenilworth Town Council, we have an ask of our residents.

"If you have a tree on the roadside near to your home, planted in the last few years, could you please water it two to three times a week during these hot spells, (20 litres per week is recommended).

"In most cases there was an irrigation pipe provided when they were planted, so just pour the water into the tube, or if there isn’t a tube, just pour the water on the base of tree.

“Your help is much appreciated. Thank you"