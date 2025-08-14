Leamington park's new paddling pool has closed just a few weeks after it opened

By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
The new paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington. Credit: Warwick District Council.placeholder image
The new paddling pool at Victoria Park in Leamington has closed just a few weeks after it opened.

On its Facebook page and website yesterday evening (Wednesday August 13) Warwick District Council, which manages the park and paddling pool, said: “We’re sorry to let you know that the Victoria Park paddling pool will be closed from tomorrow due to technical issues.

“We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause, and we thank you for your understanding.”

No date has been given for when the new paddling pool, which opened on July 26, will re-open.

The pool was opened as “a much-needed upgrade” to the previous paddling pool at the park and includes non-slip surfaces, improved pool surrounds, jets and fountains with free-standing shades, and benches around the outside for parents, “creating a cleaner, safer environment for families to enjoy”.

But since its opening, members of the public have reported the closure of the pool’s ramp and the jets and fountains not working.

