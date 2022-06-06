Kenilworth Rotarians and instructor team up to put on fitness and wellbeing classes in town park for four weeks

A Fitness in the Fields session in 2021. Picture submitted.

Kenilworth Rotary Club has teamed up with a qualified instructor to put on a programme of free fitness classes at Abbey Fields for four weeks this summer.

Fitness in the Fields will be led by Niki Falvy near the park’s war memorial and include 45-minute Good Morning Stretch classes every Monday from June 27 to July 18 from 10am and 45-minute dance and tone classes on Thursdays from June 30 to July 21 from 10am.

Participants will need comfortable trainers and sportswear and a mat or thick towel to sit on for the stretch sessions.

The club has said: “This is a chance for people to exercise and enjoy the fresh air.

"We look forward to seeing you.”

People can sign up here https://www.indulgdancefitness.co.uk/classes

For more information email [email protected]