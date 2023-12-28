Kenilworth school pupil's Nativity Christmas card design wins national competition

Chace Ward, of Crackley Hall School’s Junior 3 class was awarded first place in the 2023 Catholic Independent Schools Conference (CISC) Christmas card competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kenilworth school pupil has won a national competition for his beautiful nativity Christmas card design.

Chace Ward, of Crackley Hall School’s Junior 3 class was awarded first place in the 2023 Catholic Independent Schools Conference (CISC) Christmas card competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chace won the Infant class and was delighted to be presented with his winner’s certificate by the school’s headmaster Rob Duigan in assembly on Friday 15 December.

left to right Crackley Hall School Junior 3 pupil Chace Ward with his Christmas card design and Headmaster Rob Duigan. Picture supplied.

Crackley pupils were invited to take part in the CISC Christmas art competition, working to a theme ‘Jesus – King of Kings’.

Chace drew a nativity scene with baby Jesus in his manger.

Mr Duigan, said, “Many congratulations to Chace.

"I understand that this year’s Christmas card competition generated a bumper number of entries for the judges to consider, which makes Chace’s win all the more special.”