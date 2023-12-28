Kenilworth school pupil's Nativity Christmas card design wins national competition
A Kenilworth school pupil has won a national competition for his beautiful nativity Christmas card design.
Chace Ward, of Crackley Hall School’s Junior 3 class was awarded first place in the 2023 Catholic Independent Schools Conference (CISC) Christmas card competition.
Chace won the Infant class and was delighted to be presented with his winner’s certificate by the school’s headmaster Rob Duigan in assembly on Friday 15 December.
Crackley pupils were invited to take part in the CISC Christmas art competition, working to a theme ‘Jesus – King of Kings’.
Chace drew a nativity scene with baby Jesus in his manger.
Mr Duigan, said, “Many congratulations to Chace.
"I understand that this year’s Christmas card competition generated a bumper number of entries for the judges to consider, which makes Chace’s win all the more special.”
Chace’s design can be viewed here https://shorturl.at/kwAT6