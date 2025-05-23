Kenilworth School students win spot on main stage at Godiva music festival

Four students from Kenilworth School have won a spot playing on the main stage at the Govida Festival in Coventry this summer.

Year 12 students Ellis, Joe, Ash, and Aaron, the members of the indie rock band Five Foot Under, wowed judges and audiences alike with their original music at the Godiva Calling Under-18s Final at The Tin Music and Arts in the city earlier this month.

Godiva Calling is a highly regarded competition that provides emerging artists from Coventry and Warwickshire with a platform to showcase their talents.

Five Foot Under’s prize for winning their category is to perform in front of thousands of people at the event at the War Memorial Park in Coventry which runs from July 4 to 6.

Other artists playing on the main stage at the Godiva Festival include Grammy Award-winning electronic group Clean Bandit and Brit rock icons Ocean Colour Scene.

For more details about the festival visit www.godivafestival.com

Follow Five Foot Under on Facebook or Instagram