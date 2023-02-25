The event will take place on Saturday June 3

Warwickshire’s largest one day agricultural show will return to the same site that welcomed a bumper crowd last spring.

The Kenilworth Show, organised by Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), will head back to the site off Stoneleigh Road that welcomed thousands of visitors last year on Saturday June 3.

Visitors to the show, which has been running since 1947, can expect to see the usual array of attractions including livestock and equine competitions, sheep shearing, modern and vintage machinery, classic cars, dog show, with children’s entertainment and live music.

The Kenilworth Show will return to the Warwickshire countryside in June.

While it’s set to draw visitors from across the nation, this year’s show will have an increased focus on bringing the local community closer to farming and agriculture, with a range of local community groups hosting stands on the day.

There will also be birds of prey and a mini zoo on top of a massive range of trade stands, shopping, homecraft and food in addition to the ever-popular countryside area.

The 2023 Kenilworth Show will be supported by volunteers from Warwickshire Search and Rescue as well as main sponsors Rix Petroleum, which has sponsored the event since 2009.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “After a hugely successful show last year, we are bringing the Kenilworth Show back to last year’s site just a couple of minutes from Stoneleigh Village with all the classic attractions, family fun, and exciting displays that has entertained the public for generations.

“KADAS remains committed to hosting the Kenilworth Show in the Stoneleigh Park area, so it’s great to be back on the same site for a second year given the continued uncertainty as a result of HS2 works.

“We are always grateful for the support from the local community, so this year we want to make sure we are reaching people of all backgrounds by inviting a range of fantastic groups to join us and get a taste of agricultural life and its own special community in Kenilworth.

“We rely on a range of partners and sponsors who help make this show possible every year with the exception of Covid, and we look forward to celebrating with them on one of the biggest days in the region’s agricultural calendar.”