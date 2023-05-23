Kenilworth Show to take place at Stoneleigh Park over the coming half term

The largest agricultural show in Warwickshire and Coventry takes place on Saturday June 3 and will feature various displays of animals, vehicles and vintage and modern machinery, more than 125 trade stalls, an education area where people of all ages can learn about horticulture and wildlife and a homecraft competition. Free tickets are available for under-16s and families can also bring along well-behaved dogs and even enter them into the dog show or put them through a series of challenges

Warwickshire and Coventry’s largest agricultural show is preparing for a huge half-term turnout, with this year’s bumper crop of exciting displays and exhibitors set to impress all ages.

The Kenilworth Show will return to the site near Stoneleigh which welcomed a near-record attendance last year, and organisers have revealed the line-up for this year’s edition on Saturday, June 3.

Bolddog FMX are set to wow the thousands of visitors that are expected at the show with a thrilling freestyle motocross display in the main ring, which will also host classic showcases including vintage and modern machinery, livestock parade and classic cars as well as family favourite events from the sheep show to birds of prey.

The Kenilworth Show. Picture supplied.

A Simulated Laser Clay Shooting Range will also be available for visitors to try their hand at winning two tickets to next year’s Kenilworth Show if they top the leader board.

The Discovery Barn, a designated area for education for all ages, will include a range of hands-on activities with cows and sheep, and chances to learn about horticulture and wildlife.

More than 125 trade stands will also feature at the show with a wide range arts and crafts, jewellery and homeware, as well as artisan breads and pies all available in the marquee.

The Kenilworth Show. Picture supplied.

The WI will also be providing tea, coffee and cakes available to buy, with the Langdale Trust providing an accessible area to relax in.

The homecraft marquee will see hundreds of local creators compete for the top prize across 80 classes including floral art and home baking.

Len’s Village, a special section of the showgrounds dedicated to Len Eadon, will allow the public to find out more about mental health support in agriculture, catch up with others in the community, and take part in a range of competitions including a tug of war and a scrap heap challenge.

Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, said: “We can’t wait to bring the Kenilworth Show back with an incredible line up of activities for people to enjoy – there is truly something for everyone.

The Kenilworth Show. Picture supplied.

“Last year’s event was a huge success after three years away due to Covid, and we are looking forward to an even bigger and better show this year.”

Free tickets are available for under 16s, and families can also bring along well-behaved dogs and even enter them into the dog show, which starts at midday.

There is also a ‘have a go’ handy dog challenge where owners can put their dogs through a series of challenges.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.kenilworthshow.co.uk

The Kenilworth Show. Picture supplied.