Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Leamington nursing home makes appeal for cards for resident's 110th birthday

John Farringdon, who is one of the oldest people in the world and the second oldest man in the country, will celebrate the amazing milestone with staff and residents at Cubbington Mill on Wednesday June 7.
By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:18 BST

A Leamington nursing home is appealing to the public to given birthday cards to one of its residents who turns 110 next month.

John Farringdon, who is one of the oldest people in the world and the second oldest man in the country, will celebrate the amazing milestone with loved ones, staff and residents at Cubbington Mill Care Home on Wednesday June 7.

Read More
Benches placed at Leamington community centre to remember prominent townspeople
John Farringdon who turns 110 on June 7.John Farringdon who turns 110 on June 7.
John Farringdon who turns 110 on June 7.
Most Popular

On its Facebook page the home has said “Whether they be a beautiful handmade card,note,postcard or even shop bought he will appreciate all the kindness shown.”

The cards can be dropped into the post box at the front of the home in Church Lane, Cubbington.

E-cards can be sent to [email protected]

Related topics:LeamingtonFacebook