Kenilworth sports club runners go extra mile to help break the silence around suicide

Sportswomen and men from a Kenilworth club have taken part in a popular 10k race to raise money and awareness for a suicide prevention charity.

The 55 runners from Kenilworth Town Football Club and Netball Club (KT FC & NC), who made up the Fab 55 team, took on the Two Castles Run last month for SOS Silence of Suicide.

And at the club’s end of season bash last weekend a cheque for £3,650 was presented to SOS and the Lile Mae Foundation.

This event, which was also attended by Kenilworth Mayor James Kennedy, was made even more special because SOS Silence of Suicide was founded in Kenilworth.

Members of the Fab 55 team present the cheque for the money they raised from their Two Castles Run efforts in June. Picture supplied.

Suffering from unimaginable personal loss to suicide, Michael Mansfield KC and his wife Yvette Greenway-Mansfield founded the charity to give a voice to those who feel silenced by stigma, shame or suffering.

The couple, who attended the bash to receive the donation, said: “We extend our deepest gratitude to Marcus Leek, chair of Kenilworth Town Football & Netball Club, and every single member of the Fab 55 team for choosing to run, speak up, and stand beside us.

"Your dedication reminds us that suicide prevention doesn’t happen in silence - it takes community, compassion, and courage."

Matthew Weaver, senior partnerships manager for SOS Silence of Suicide, added: “This wasn’t just a fundraiser.

"It was a homecoming.

“To witness this level of support from a community so close to our roots means more than words can express.

"The Fab 55 team didn’t just run for charity, they ran to start life-saving conversations, and to help those struggling know they are not alone.

"We are incredibly grateful.”