Kenilworth swimming pool update meeting will be streamed online next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
A meeting to update Kenilworth residents on the current situation with the building of a new swimming pool in the town will be streamed online for those who cannot attend next week.
At St Nicholas church on Wednesday (September 27), Warwick District Council (WDC) will give an update on the project in Abbey Fields which has been halted after extensive unrecorded medieval remains were discovered at the building site for the new facility.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Representatives from the council will share details of the decisions that elected members will now need to take on the future of the project.
WDC’s leader, Councillor Ian Davison, said: “Understandably there has been a great deal of local interest in this meeting and
with places at the venue having reached capacity, we would like to offer the chance for people to watch the proceedings from home.”
Those watching online will be unable to submit questions to the panel on the night but anyone taking part remotely can email any outstanding comments or queries after the meeting, which will be compiled and shared on the council’s website.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The meeting can be viewed on the WDC YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/warwickdc07 from 7.30pm on the day with an accompanying information booklet available to download from the council’s website here https://shorturl.at/rwMU5
Those who have already booked a place at the meeting and would now prefer to view the broadcast online are requested to cancel their
booking on Eventbrite.