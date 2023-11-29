Kenilworth Tennis and Squash Club has improvement plans after padel courts success

More than 75 people have signed up as padel members and 200 new players have visited the club in Crackley Lane on a pay-and-play basis since the courts for the new and growing sport were opened in the spring

One of the padel courts at Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club . Picture supplied.

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club members have plans to improve the club after after the success of its new padel courts this year.

More than 75 people have signed up as padel members - the number of combined members has increased by more than 40 - and 200 new players have visited the club in Crackley Lane on a pay-and-play basis since the courts for the new and growing sport were opened in the spring.

As a result, committee members are forecasting a four-fold increase in surplus funds they expect over the next year and they are ‘considering club-wide improvements that would previously been unaffordable’.

The general committee has already agreed to apply for planning permission for a further two padel courts.

Club president Jared Jones said: “Given space constraints this would potentially mean putting two padel courts on the existing junior tennis court. “To mitigate the impact on tennis, we would look at the same time to make improvement to the tennis infrastructure, including floodlighting courts 4&5.

"We will only proceed with this if we think it is of benefit to the overall club membership and doesn’t adversely affect any particular section.“Other projects that are being assessed, given the improved cash flow forecast include car park improvements, club house improvements especially the changing rooms, extending the bar provision and opening hours, squash court renovations, croquet facility enhancements such as sprinkler systems and improved access.“We are excited about the future and confident we deliver these projects for the benefit of members.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the £200,000 padel courts -which were funded in part by a Warwick District Council grant and a loan from the Lawn Tennis Association - was held in January.

The courts were built by Warwick-based company Padel Tech.