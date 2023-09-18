Kenilworth Tennis Club members create history book ahead of 60th anniversary event
Kenilworth Tennis Squash and Croquet Club members have taken a trip down memory lane ahead of an event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of it opening at its current site in the town.
This year marks 60 years since the opening of the clubhouse in Crackley Lane in 1963 following a move from Queens Road where the club was founded in 1901.
It is available to read on the club’s website and has also been printed out as an 88-page booklet.
Club vice-president Mel Jennings said: “Fortunately, committee members over the decades kept meticulous records of minutes and stored them for future reference either in paper or digital form. In addition, members were asked to submit their own memories and photographs, as the club is essentially about our people.“Chapters were emailed out to members each week and as momentum gathered, more and more players got on board to contribute their quirky tales of yesteryear. There are many entertaining anecdotes and even a contribution from Australia.“We are having a party later this month for members and past members when I am sure everyone will enjoy reminiscing about their times on and off the courts and lawns.”The 700-member club, which has members from across Warwickshire and Coventry, now has nine tennis courts, six squash courts, two croquet lawns and two new courts for the fast-growing sport of padel.Anyone who would like a £3 copy of the booklet can call 07968 236885.