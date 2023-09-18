Leamington woman's charity run to mark ten years since her brother went missing

Satvir Sembhi’s brother Sanjiv (Tony) Kundi was reported missing in October 2013 after he had travelled to Paris from Leamington. Satvir will take part in the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday October 8 in support of Missing People

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington woman is taking part in a charity run to mark the tenth year since her brother went missing.

Satvir Sembhi’s brother Sanjiv (Tony) Kundi was reported missing in October 2013 after he had travelled to Paris from Leamington. Satvir will take part in the Royal Parks Half Marathon on Sunday October 8 in support of Missing People.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race follows a route through some of London’s most picturesque parks - something Tony was fond of.

Satvir Sembhi running the London Marathon with Dave Warne, the fundraising event coordinator for Missing People.

Satvir said: “Tony was born and raised in Leamington Spa.

"He loved some of the stunning parks and lakes such as Jephson Gardens, Victoria Park, and Draycote Water, where he would often relax and watch the world go by.

“This is why we have chosen this half marathon to mark the tenth anniversary of when he went missing."

Sanjiv Kundi was reported missing on October 15 2013. Picture supplied.

As a pledge to mark Tony’s 50th birthday last year, Satvir decided to take on the London Marathon again in support of Missing People – a charity which offers a lifeline for the 180,000 people who run away and go missing each year and also provides support for their family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Satvir said: “Missing People have been an amazing pillar of strength for me and my family to help with our feelings and emotions related to my missing brother."