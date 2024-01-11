Kenilworth Tennis Club to hold fundraiser for squash club that was flooded
Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club is holding a fundraising event in support of a Warwickshire squash club that was flooded.
Cleaver Squash and Fitness was among the many properties affected by flooding across the county and entire country last week.
The Nuneaton club’s four squash courts have been destroyed and its changing rooms, downstairs flooring, viewing area and foyer have also been damaged.
An online fundraising page has been set up to support Cleaver Squash and Fitness.
More than £13,000 being raised so far but the club needs £30,000 to complete the repairs.
Kenilworth members will be adding to the amount raised by holding an evening of squash and racketball at the Crackley Lane sports venue on Friday January 19 from 6.30pm.
There will be three exhibition matches and food afterwards.
Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased here https://www.ktscc.co.uk/cleaver-fundraiser/