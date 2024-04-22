Kenilworth theatre wins NODA Award for its production of Pride & Prejudice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kenilworth theatre has won a prestigious award for its production of Pride & Prejudice.

The Talisman Theatre and Arts Centre has announced it won the prestigious National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) West Midlands Best Drama award for the production, which was staged there last year.

Stephen Duckham, joint artistic director at the Talisman Theatre, said: “It’s an honour to receive this recognition from NODA

Full of ‘pride’ for NODA award for ‘Pride & Prejudice at the Talisman Theatre: (LtoR) Stephen Duckham, Joint Artistic Director, Writer Andrew Davies with Director Corrina Jacob. Picture supplied

“This award is a testament to the collective passion and dedication of everyone involved in bringing Pride & Prejudice to life on stage.”

The stage adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless classic, penned by acclaimed local writer Andrew Davies, captivated audiences with its enchanting narrative.

Andrew’s script, coupled with the directorial expertise of Corrina Jacob, brought a fresh perspective to the beloved tale, resonating with theatre enthusiasts and Austen aficionados alike.

Andrew said how delighted he was that his script had been awarded such an accolade,

He said: “It was fascinating to watch the production taking shape, and great to work with the directors Corrina and Stephen on fine-tuning

the performances.

"The script will be published in the UK and the United States by Concord, so we can expect many more performances of this stage version - but the world premiere will always be remembered as having happened at the Talisman.”

Andrew added: “This award-winning production inspired me to put pen to paper again and I’m excited to share that another Jane Austen classic ‘Emma’ is now well under way.

“The stage adaptation of ‘Emma’ is set to grace the Talisman’s stage in October 2025 to mark the theatre’s 83rd anniversary with another world premiere.”

The Talisman has previously recevied regional NODA awards for its productions of Oliver!, Rent, Blue Remembered Hills as well as

pantomimes Humpty Dumpty and Red Riding Hood.