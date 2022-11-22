Kenilworth to kick off Christmas festivities with its traditional light switch-on events this week

The events also aim to encourage visitors to support local businesses in the run up to Christmas

Residents of Kenilworth will be able to get into the festive spirit with two light switch-on events taking place in the town this week.

Kenilworth’s High Street will be starting celebrations this Friday (November 25) at 5pm with food and drink stalls, local high street businesses and community groups plus music from a choir and children’s entertainment.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm by Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke, and the event finishes at 8pm.

A Christmas event is being held on Warwick Road on Sunday (November 27). Photo by S Miners Photos

Another Christmas event is being held on Warwick Road on Sunday (November 27).

The event starts at 1pm with a Christmas market and fun fair rides.

Santa will arrive on his sleigh at 4pm at Abbey End marks the start of the entertainment and performances on stage, with a choir, local artists and a special panto performance of Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Talisman Theatre.

Kenilworth’s High Street will be starting celebrations this Friday (November 25) with stalls plus music from a choir and children’s entertainment. Photo supplied by WDC

The lights will be switched on at 6pm by the Mayor of Kenilworth, along with Sir Jeremy Wright MP and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Lewis Williams.

The event finishes at 7pm.

Cllr Samantha Louden-Cooke, Mayor of Kenilworth, said: “I’m so excited that Kenilworth is able to have its two light switch on events this year.

November 25 and 27 is when the festive season will properly start for me and I’m excited to switch the lights on.

"Thank you to everyone involved behind the scenes, this wouldn’t be possible without you. I can’t wait to see the town come together and enjoy these two events.”

Cllr Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for place, arts and economy, added: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the start of the festive season in Kenilworth.

"With two different but equally exciting events, there’s plenty of choice for everyone.

“As we know, our support for local businesses is more important than ever so when you’re visiting the town this Christmas, remember to shop and support local.”

Jamie John Walker, from CJ’s Events Warwickshire Limited, said: “Visitors will be able to wander around a range of stalls bursting with food, drink, arts, crafts, and gifts.