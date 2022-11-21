The lights on the tree outside St Margaret’s church in the town were switched on by Mayor Barry Franklin

Rotarians in Leamington have continued their Christmas Trees of Light fundraising campaign for The Myton Hospices by switching-on the Tree of Light in Whitnash.

The switch-on event took place at St Margaret’s church on Saturday (November 19)

The event included a service at the church taken by The Reverend Steve Davies followed by a speech by Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club President David Leigh-Hunt who introduced the Tree of Light Concept.

Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club President David Leigh-Hunt, Myton Hospices fundraiser Laura Haswell, Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin, and Rev Steve Davies after the switch-on of the Whitnash Tree of Light outside St Margaret's church. Picture supplied

Myton fundraiser Laura Haswell then said a few words on behalf of the charity before carols were sung at the church.

The Rev Davies invited everyone to go outside for the ceremony which culminated in Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin switching on the lights on the tree.

The Trees of Light Campaign was launched with the switch-on of the giant tree outside Leaminton town hall earlier this month.

People can make a donation and dedicate a light to an absent loved one on the Leamington or Whitnash Trees.

The Whitnash Tree of Light outside St Margaret's church. Picture supplied.

To donate to the Trees of Light campaign and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by January 4 2023.

Alternatively you can find out more and donate online at www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight