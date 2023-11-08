Kenilworth Town Council calls on local firms to get involved in new survey

It is hoped that the results will provide insight into local businesses’ specific needs.

Firms and businesses in Kenilworth are being asked to take part in a new survey.

Kenilworth Town Council’s new Business and Visitor Economy Forum is asking local firms to complete the online survey during November and December.

Left to right: Nadine Hummert, chair Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, Cllr Alix Dearing Mayor of Kenilworth, and Cllr Andrew Milton, chair of the new Forum. Photo supplied

It is hoped that the results will provide insight into local businesses’ specific needs, with a view to the town council giving Kenilworth firms a stronger business voice and lobby local agencies, the district and county councils.

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Alix Dearing, said: “We want to strengthen collaboration between the council and businesses, foster economic growth and help unlock new opportunities that build on the success of the town council’s tourism group.

"This survey is an opportunity for business to tell us what their priorities are and what needs to change.”

Cllr Andrew Milton, chair of the new forum, said: “Kenilworth is a great place to do business but we need to play our part in helping to create the right infrastructure for the business community to thrive.

“If firms feel connected, supported and engaged they’ll grasp every opportunity.

"Kenilworth is growing and faces many new pressures, so it’s essential that the town council plays its part and stands up for Kenilworth businesses.”

The Kenilworth Chamber of Trade welcomed the initiative and Nadine Hummert, chair of the chamber, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all shapes and sizes across Kenilworth to express their opinions, facilitate a business-friendly environment and help to boost awareness of Kenilworth as a great place to visit and do business.”

The results of the survey will be presented at an open business forum in early 2024.

Business owners and managers wishing to share their ideas directly, will be able to meet the town council team at the Kenilworth Business Expo that is being organised by the Chamber of Trade on November 17 at the Holiday Inn at Abbey End in Kenilworth.

To take part in the survey go to: https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/group/business-and-visitor-economy-forum/