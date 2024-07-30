Kenilworth Town Council marks its 50th anniversary with event at town's castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenilworth Town Council recently marked its 50th anniversary with an event at the town's castle.

Former Mayors and officers gathered at a ceremony in the Castle Gatehouse, in the grounds of Kenilworth Castle, to commemorate the recent 50th anniversary of the formation of Kenilworth Town Council.

The 12th century castle is managed by English Heritage but on behalf of the town council which is thought to be the only council in the country to own a castle.

Kenilworth Town Council recently marked its 50th anniversary with an event at the town's castle. Photo supplied by Kenilworth Town Council

It was there that on May 7, 1974, the first meeting of Kenilworth Town Council was held after Kenilworth Urban District Council ceased to exist as part of local government restructuring.

Cllr Jack Cox became the town’s first mayor.

Among Kenilworth news that week was the fitting of a new weathervane to the clock tower, angry residents called for the closure of the smelly Dalehouse Lane sewage works, and fears that the new St John’s roundabout would accelerate the process of turning Kenilworth into an “asphalt jungle.”

The town’s shoppers could get a fresh oven-ready chicken for 28p/lb, a tin of dog food for 12p and a Midland Red excursion to Rhyl and back for £1.30.

The office of Mayor of Kenilworth has since been held by a total of 36 men and women, three having served three times and nine twice.

Many were at the ceremony in the Gatehouse to hear the latest incumbent, Cllr Alan Chalmers, pay tribute to his predecessors and also to the town.

“It was wonderful to see so many former mayors present,” Cllr Chalmers said. “They have all led the town and brought their own unique qualities to the role so it was a great way to record this important piece of history.

“Since being lucky enough to move to Kenilworth I have truly discovered just what a warm, creative and caring community it is and the council totally reflects those attributes.

"The town council is not for career politicians, it is voluntary which means that it is powered by people who really have a passion for the town and want to make a difference.

“I am very proud and honoured to be Mayor of Kenilworth and leader of a council which has been doing such a wonderful job for 50 years.

"It was lovely that the celebratory event was at Kenilworth Castle which does so much for the town.

"Matt Bulford, Scott Elson and the team at English Heritage treat the town very well and we are very lucky to have such a massive asset.”

Also among the guests at the celebration was Michael Coker who, along with Pauline Edwards and Spencer Harrison, is one of the three ‘triple’ former Mayors.

Michael, who was Warwickshire’s coroner for 17 years, served on the Kenilworth Town Council for almost half a century.

“It was lovely to be part of the 50th anniversary celebrations and catch up with so many people, both councillors and council staff, who have made such a massive contribution to the town,” Michael said.