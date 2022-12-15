The organisers of Kenilworth’s Christmas market have hailed the event a success after more than 2,000 people attended this year.

Organisers said the event has bounced back strongly compared to last year – despite the cost of living crisis putting a strain on disposable income.

The market, which was held in Talisman Shopping Centre on December 10 and organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, saw 34 independent traders selling a variety of food, drinks, arts and crafts, jewellery, and other items.

More than 2,000 people attended the Christmas market in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

And it was supported by residents and visitors in Kenilworth, who turned out in much greater numbers to support the market compared to last year.

Jamie Walker, Company Director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “We’ve had fantastic feedback from our traders in terms of takings, and we estimate more than 2,000 people visited the Christmas market this year.

“Although last year was disrupted by Covid, it still came as something of a pleasant surprise to us that the footfall was as strong as it was. With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite, many people have had to make tough decisions around buying gifts this year.

“But the support of the market shows Kenilworth is proud to buy from local, independent traders.

"A good number of our stallholders were actually people who lost jobs during the height of the pandemic and decided to give market trading a try – so it’s brilliant to hear they are trading well over Christmas.

“Talisman Shopping Centre has always been a great place to hold the market as it’s right in the middle of the key retail hub in Kenilworth and lends itself to passing footfall.

“We’re really pleased the market was a success this Christmas and we’re glad the traders have been able to up their takings during a tough time for independent businesses.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre - added: “Kenilworth has long been a place where independent businesses are supported by its residents – and the Christmas market was no exception.

“It is more important than ever to buy local, to help local businesses.