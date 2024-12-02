Kenilworth's Dog Trust hosting Christmas fair this weekend

The Dogs Trust in Kenilworth will be hosting a Christmas fair this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is set to take place on Saturday (December 7) and Sunday (December 8) from noon to 4pm.

Following the success of last year’s Christmas fair, Dogs Trust is inviting residents to support its vital work and help care for more the 136 dogs currently in its care this Christmas and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dogs Trust in Kenilworth is hosting a Christmas fair. Photo shows Bagheera, one of the home's dogs in the snow in November. Photo by Dogs Trust Kenilworth

The event will feature games for both humans and hounds such as a raffle, tombolas and lucky pick.

There will also be festive refreshments, a gift stall and ‘Santa Paws’ in his festive grotto. There will be parking available on-site, with both cash and card accepted.

Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: “Our Christmas fair is always a wonderful occasion.

"This year promises to be a fantastic day out for family, friends and canine companions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming everyone along to the rehoming centre for a festive, fun-filled afternoon.

"All the money donated at the Christmas Fair will go directly to supporting the dogs in our care and finding them a happy place to call home.

"It’s a wonderful way to raise pounds for hounds whilst getting in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s always very busy and noisy at the Christmas Fair, so although we hope lots of dogs, especially former Dogs Trust Kenilworth residents, come along, we would ask people to only bring their dogs if they are sure they will thoroughly enjoy it.”

For more information, or to donate prizes to the raffle, contact event organiser Helen Barlow at [email protected]