Kenilworth's Naturewatch returning for this year's May half term

Naturewatch takes place from May 27 to June 4.

Kenilworth’s Naturewatch week will be returning to the town for the May half term.

For the third year running, Kenilworth Town Council is inviting residents to events running over the week.

Kenilworth's Naturewatch will be kicking off at the spring market. Photo by Jamie Gray

On Saturday (May 27) the spring market will be returning to Talisman Square with arts and crafts and community groups.

The market also kicks off Naturewatch, where people can take part in a bug hunt in the flowerbeds with Bee Friendly Kenilworth, or follow Fletcher the Caterpillar.

Up until June, there will be family-friendly nature events every day.

All events are free but must be booked in advance using the Eventbrite links on the Naturewatch website: https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/kenilworth-naturewatch-week-2023/

Naturewatch will be returning to the town for half term. Photo supplied by Kenilworth Town Council

Here’s what’s happening:

~ Monday May 29

Flora, Fauna and Bees in Parliament Piece

Deep Time Travel through Kenilworth, Abbey Fields

~ Tuesday May 30

TREEmendous Trees, Abbey Fields

~ Wednesday May 31

Scavenger Hunt, Kenilworth Methodist Church Flora and Fauna in Knowle Hill Nature Reserve

~ Thursday June 1

Bird Song Walk, Kenilworth Common

Woodland Wildlife Walk, Crackley Common

~ Friday June 2

Bird Walk, Castle Farm

Urban Geology Walk around Warwick, Market Hall Museum, Warwick: https://www.wgcg.co.uk/event/an-urban-geology-walk-around-warwick/

~ Saturday June 3

Stream Dipping, Finham Brook

Moth Night, All Saints Church, Leek Wooton www.cv35.uk/moth

Bat Walk, Abbey Fields

~ Sunday June 4

Cherishing Churchyards, All Saints Church, Leek Wootton

Wildflower walk www.cv35.uk/wildflower

Demonstration of Bird Song App www.cv35.uk/birdsong

Minibeast hunt www.cv35.uk/Minibeast