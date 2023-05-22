Kenilworth's Naturewatch returning for this year's May half term

Kenilworth’s Naturewatch week will be returning to the town for the May half term.
For the third year running, Kenilworth Town Council is inviting residents to events running over the week.
On Saturday (May 27) the spring market will be returning to Talisman Square with arts and crafts and community groups.
The market also kicks off Naturewatch, where people can take part in a bug hunt in the flowerbeds with Bee Friendly Kenilworth, or follow Fletcher the Caterpillar.
Up until June, there will be family-friendly nature events every day.
All events are free but must be booked in advance using the Eventbrite links on the Naturewatch website: https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/kenilworth-naturewatch-week-2023/
Here’s what’s happening:
~ Monday May 29
Flora, Fauna and Bees in Parliament Piece
Deep Time Travel through Kenilworth, Abbey Fields
~ Tuesday May 30
TREEmendous Trees, Abbey Fields
~ Wednesday May 31
Scavenger Hunt, Kenilworth Methodist Church Flora and Fauna in Knowle Hill Nature Reserve
~ Thursday June 1
Bird Song Walk, Kenilworth Common
Woodland Wildlife Walk, Crackley Common
~ Friday June 2
Bird Walk, Castle Farm
Urban Geology Walk around Warwick, Market Hall Museum, Warwick: https://www.wgcg.co.uk/event/an-urban-geology-walk-around-warwick/
~ Saturday June 3
Stream Dipping, Finham Brook
Moth Night, All Saints Church, Leek Wooton www.cv35.uk/moth
Bat Walk, Abbey Fields
~ Sunday June 4
Cherishing Churchyards, All Saints Church, Leek Wootton
Wildflower walk www.cv35.uk/wildflower
Demonstration of Bird Song App www.cv35.uk/birdsong
Minibeast hunt www.cv35.uk/Minibeast
There will also be leaflets for Kenilworth Trails at the Town Council market stall. Alternatively, to download hardcopies, or the launch mobile versions: go to: https://visit.kenilworthweb.co.uk/discover/trails/