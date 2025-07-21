The new Wetherspoon pub in Kenilworth is set to open next week.

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon will open the site in The Square at 8am on Tuesday July 29 after a £3.2 million development project.

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr James Kennedy, will officially open the new pub at 10am.

The new Wetherspoon site in Kenilworth is due to open this month. Photo by Warwickshire World

The company is opening the pub on the site of the town’s former Poundland shop and said 70 new jobs have been created.

The new pub, which will be called The Dictum of Kenilworth, will be managed by Tom Clarke, previously the pub manager at The Spon Gate in Coventry.

It’s name references a peace treaty on October 31,1266 – of the same name – which was signed end to the siege of Kenilworth and the Second Barons War.

After the baronial victory at the Battle of Lewes (1264), Simon de Montfort had taken control of the royal government, but was later killed at the Battle of Evesham (1265), with Henry III restored to power.

However, a group of rebels, whose resistance proved difficult to crush, held out in the stronghold of Kenilworth Castle.

JD Wetherspoon said that historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, will also be displayed in the pub, together with artwork commissioned by local artists.

Pub manager Tom Clarke said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into The Dictum of Kenilworth and we are confident that the pub will be a great addition to Kenilworth’s social scene.”

The pub will be open from 8am until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 8am until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.

JD Wetherspoon said the pub will specialise in real ales, traditional ciders, as well as craft and world beers, draught ales, as well as bottled beers from local and regional brewers.

The pub will also be wheelchair accessible and have a specially adapted toilet for people with disabilities.

There will also be an outside area on the ground floor.