Kenilworth's Talisman Theatre gets a new website as part of wider development project

The theatre is still looking to raise the funds to help complete the phases of the development project.

Kenilworth's Talisman Theatre now has a new website as part of its wider development project. Photo supplied

The Talisman Theatre and Arts Centre in Kenilworth has embraced a new look with the launch of its new branding and website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the Christmas period, audiences attending the pantomime at the theatre were welcomed to an expanded, but not quite finished, front of house and bar area.

The building contractors are now working to complete stage one of the ‘Moving on a Stage’ development plans.

Having achieved full planning permission in April 2019 for the construction of a two-storey extension which will incorporate a much larger first floor studio space with full access via a new lift along with the extended foyer space.

The full development will cost more than £1.5m and as it stands, The Talisman Theatre and Arts Centre still need funds to help complete phase one before it can move onto phase two.

Publicity manager Sharon Sully said: “As the new foyer begins to take shape, members at The Talisman Theatre have been working hard behind the scenes to develop a fresh new brand image to match what will be a modern space for our members, audience and the wider community alike.

"Our new logo has been developed along with a fresh brand colour palette that moves the theatre forward with a crisp and contemporary feel as we look ahead to an exciting future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has now been launched via the Theatre’s new website, posters and social channels and will ultimately be reflected in the finish of the new foyer space.

According to the theatre, the website refresh makes it easier for audiences to explore the shows on offer, book tickets and look into the past 80 years of history that the Talisman has within the community.

The Talisman Theatre and Arts Centre says it is extremely grateful for the fundraising efforts from a range of grant givers, including Kenilworth Town Council and various member fundraising activities.

Anyone wishing to support the ongoing fundraising efforts can make a donation via: www.justgiving.com/campaign/moving-on-a-stage-1