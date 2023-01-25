Warwickshire council highlights support for residents who house Ukrainian refugees

With more people than ever needed to accommodate Ukrainian families, Warwickshire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine Support team is holding a webinar next month to inform future sponsors about the scheme and the available support.

Warwickshire County Council is highlighting the support it is providing for families who provide a home for Ukrainian refugees in order to encourage more people to help.

At present more than 600 households in Warwickshire are hosting and supporting almost 1,000 refugees.

But with the difficulties of the cost-of-living crisis, this effort has a huge impact not only on the people that had been forced to leave their home but also on those who host them.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire County Council.

Each sponsor who accommodates a Ukrainian guest receives a £350 a month 'thank you' payment which is payable for up to 12 months after guests arrive in the UK.

From November 2022, the council agreed to offer an additional payment of £150 per month to all hosts who commit to their guests staying beyond six months.

Using the Homes for Ukraine funding from the government, hosts are paid per month up to the 12-month payment, totalling an additional £900.

The payment is tax-free and can be either a single long staying guest, or multiple groups.

Additionally, according to the government’s new funding announcement, once a guest has been in the UK for 12 months, the “thank you” payment will increase to £500 per month - even if the potential sponsor has not hosted before.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “The Homes for Ukraine scheme draws on the huge generosity and goodwill of Warwickshire residents.

“I encourage everyone that is considering hosting to join the webinar and get well informed about the scheme.”

"We appreciate that becoming a host and opening your home to strangers is a very important decision, and a big commitment but Warwickshire residents who have joined the scheme so far, are making a massive difference to innocent people whose lives have been torn apart and feedback has been that it is a rewarding and fulfilling experience for them.

“If you feel you are able and would like to take this step, please know that the county council, its partners and many residents in Warwickshire will be there to support you.”

The webinar takes place on Thursday February 9 at 6.30pm.

To book a place visit https://bit.ly/3kwZoVu

For more information call 0800 408 1447 or email [email protected]

