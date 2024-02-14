Kids’ Youtube star JJ from Cocomelon will visit Leamington toy shop this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are invited to visit a Leamington toy shop this weekend for the opportunity to meet YouTube’s CoComelon star JJ.

JJ is visiting The Entertainer at the Lower Mall of the Royal Priors shopping centre on Saturday February 17 giving his fans the opportunity to meet, high five and snap a photo with him.

Visitors can arrive any time between 10am and 4pm for the chance to meet the popular children’s character and capture memories they will remember forever.

The Entertainer’s meet and greet with JJ is free for all to attend and is an ideal activity for families looking for an exciting, budget-friendly day out.

Craig Lowe, events and community manager at The Entertainer, said: “We’re so excited to welcome JJ to our store this weekend.

"We know how much children across the country love CoComelon so we are confident that the meet and greet in Leamington Spa will be incredibly popular.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for families to greet JJ, snap a photo, and enjoy some in-store fun.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day.”

The Entertainer in Leamington has a range of CoComelon toys in-store, including a 12” musical JJ teddy.