New preschool is set to open at village primary school near Leamington
A popular Leamington nursery is expanding to set up a new preschool at a village primary school.
Experienced teachers Katie Taylor and Rosie Clark opened The Nurture Room in Cubbington Road in 2022 and it has gone from strength to strength since.
From September the Nurture Room will be opening a preschool for children aged from two years and nine months to five located in the old school building at Cubbington CofE Primary School.
Katie said: “We are really excited about this new chapter in the Nurture Room story. Ever since we started the nursery we have wanted to create a preschool provision and we can't wait to welcome new children into the Nurture Room family.”
Rosie added: “We spent a long time finding the right place for the preschool provision and chose Cubbington School because it shares so many of our nurturing values.
"Everyone at the school has been so welcoming and we’re delighted that they are supporting the development of our own unique space on the school site.”
Cubbington headteacher Juliet Jones said the preschool would be a welcome addition to the site.
She said: “We have always wanted to use our old school building for a nursery and the opportunity to welcome the Nurture Room into our community was too good to miss.
"We’re making a significant investment in the space to make it ideal for a preschool setting and can't wait to see the transformation of this part of the school.”