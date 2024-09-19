Kind-hearted holidaymaker takes time out of wedding anniversary road trip to support Warwick charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A kind-hearted holidaymaker recently took time out of his 40th wedding anniversary road trip to support a Warwick children’s charity.

Jonathan Smith, from Evesham, raised £750 for Molly Ollys by scaling one of the world’s tallest sand dunes, during the long-anticipated three-week wild camping holiday in Namibia with his wife Cathy.

But it was the company of his ‘other’ companion on the trip that most motivated him to complete the gruelling 350m ascent to the top of the so-called Big Daddy Dune – Molly Ollys mascot Olly The Brave.

Photos supplied

It took the 62-year-old just two hours to reach the summit of the Dune, despite 30 degree heat and almost impossible conditions under foot.

Jonathan said: “I have never attempted anything like this before but, as we were in Namibia celebrating our anniversary and visiting this incredible area on our Namibian Roadtrip, the opportunity was one not to miss.

“Just getting to the site was a challenge as the route includes a very difficult 5km drive through very soft sand requiring the lowest gearing on the 4x4 truck.

"The hardest part of the climb itself was the last 100 meters where the slope was steep and the sand very soft in the heat. I was taking three steps forward and two steps back.

“I made sure I had plenty of stops as I needed to catch my breath but the views across the area were just breathtaking."

"It took just over two hours to get to the top but only 15 minutes to descend down the steepest slope into the Deadvlei - a large dry pan that has a forest of 800-year-old desiccated trees. A unique and fascinating area.”

Molly Ollys works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing.

As well as providing wishes, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children and hospitals throughout the UK.

Founder Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “This has to be one of the most unusual challenges that we have had and with the most dramatic and stunning photos.

"Jonathan and his wife, Cathy have been very supportive for many years, and it is very kind of Jonathan to do the Big Daddy Climb.

"Thankyou to Jonathan and everyone who has donated to help make a difference.”

The Big Daddy Dune is by far the tallest among hundreds of square miles of dunes in the Sossusvlei area – a salt and clay pan in the world’s oldest desert, the Namib.

Jonathan, whose Talk Business network has supported Molly Ollys for several years, added: “I’m delighted to see how much money people have raised for the charity so far.

"We have enough money to fund one wish for a child with a life-limiting illness, which costs £500, but it would be great if we could reach enough for two wishes.”

“It’s just as important to raise awareness of the charity and people have really enjoyed following Olly through social media on his special challenge.”

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jonathan-smith-1723633643392

For more information about the charity, go to: www.mollyolly.co.uk