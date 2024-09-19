Warwick womenswear store celebrating 'Secondhand September' with shortlist in national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwick womenswear store with a focus on affordability and sustainability is up for national acclaim after being selected as a finalist for two awards.

Diffuse Retail, which offers women’s party, occasion and formalwear available to buy new or rent for the event, along with the opportunity to buy previously rented items at pre- loved prices, has been shortlisted in the New Independent of the Year and Community Hero of the Year categories in the annual national Boutique Star Awards events.

The accolade comes at an apt time, with the Smith Street-based business also celebrating Secondhand September, which is a national campaign to put secondhand clothing in the spotlight.

Diffuse Retail, which aims to bring wider access to occasionwear back to the local area, but in a way that is both more affordable and sustainable, is one of several Warwick businesses that champions preloved and secondhand clothing, with the town offering a wide selection of independent businesses as well as charity shops selling a range of mens, womens and children’s wear.

Hannah Teale, owner of Diffuse Retail said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted in both of these categories, which not only recognise us on a national stage but acknowledge the work we do to promote sustainability and accessibility.

“At Diffuse Retail we really don’t think it has to be one or the other.

"We believe women should be empowered with the choice to shop in a way that best suits their needs at that time - not being forced into a long term relationship with an item they know they only need once, but also providing the opportunity to commit to a piece they have fallen in love with.”

Hannah added: “Secondhand September is a great opportunity to embrace the idea of buying preloved clothes, and Warwick is the perfect place to do that.”

Sue Butcher, chair of Warwick Chamber of Trade, added: “We’re lucky that in Warwick we have a huge selection of independent retailers, along with many who operate sustainability and ensure we have something for everyone - not just during Secondhand September but all year round.”

Here are nine places to enjoy Secondhand September in Warwick town centre.

1. Diffuse Retail, Smith Street

2. The Myton Hospices, Brook Street

3. British Heart Foundation, Market Place

4. Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire, Swan Street

5. Encore Clothing Agency, Smith Street

6. Relate Charity Shop, Market Place

7. Oxfam, Market Place

8. Blue Cross, Swan Street

9. The Children’s Society Shop, Smith Street