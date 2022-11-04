A kind-hearted youngster from Upper Tysoe has turned a painful accident into a fundraising opportunity in memory of his two grandmothers who died this year.

Seven-year-old Bob Carroll has already raised more than £170 for Shipston Home Nursing by charging his friends and family to sign his plaster cast after breaking his ankle while trampolining.

Bob has been using a wheelchair and is in plaster following the accident at home last week.

Since his mum Jo helped him set up a JustGiving page this week, the donations have been rolling in.

Bob, who also suffered the loss of his other grandmother from cancer in April, said: “I’m really pleased that I’ve raised such a lot of money for charity.

"My mum and dad are very proud of me and I’ve been very brave, because it hurt a lot.”

Shipton Home Nursing care for terminally ill people who wish to be nursed at home.

Their service is run by a team of qualified nurses, specialising in palliative care and is completely funded by charity donations.

Jo Carroll, who has named two of the lodges at her Winchcombe Farm Holiday retreat after her sons Bob and Will, added: “Shipston Home Nursing were our lifeline when my mum was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and died just eight weeks later.

"They are truly amazing people – for all that they do and the difference that they make.

“We are thrilled that Bob has managed to raise money for them and hope that there will be many more donations to follow.

"We have special pens so you can choose to write your name in either gold, silver or bronze and if you can’t come and sign his cast personally, you can note the name you would like to add in comments box on the JustGiving page and Bob’s daddy will add it for you – and we’ll send you a photo.”