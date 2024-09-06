Kineton sunflower farm helps raise thousands of pounds for charity set up in memory of six-year-old

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Sep 2024, 11:32 BST

A sunflower farm in Kineton has helped raise thousands of pounds for a local charity thanks to support from its visitors.

Emma and Jilly Wright from Lodge Farm opened again this summer and this year’s chosen charity was Brain Tumour Research through the fundraising group Tay’s Tribe.

placeholder image
Tay’s Tribe was set up by the parents of Taylan Kurtul, a six-year-old who died after having an aggressive medulloblastoma brain tumour in February.

Top left shows the total raised. Bottom left shows: Laura Kurtul and Taylan at Lodge Farm Sunflowers in 2022 and bottom right shows left to right: Jilly Wright, Emma Wright, Laura Kurtul and Lottie Campion. Photos suppliedplaceholder image
Top left shows the total raised. Bottom left shows: Laura Kurtul and Taylan at Lodge Farm Sunflowers in 2022 and bottom right shows left to right: Jilly Wright, Emma Wright, Laura Kurtul and Lottie Campion. Photos supplied

Taylan’s mum Laura Kurtul grew up in Wellesbourne and earlier this year her friends also organised TayFest, which formed part of the annual Kineton Music Festival, to offer children an afternoon of fun activities.

The pick your own sunflower farm has helped raise thousands of pounds for charities over the years and it returned this summer after a year’s break.

It was open for just four weeks, and Jilly’s also sold homemade cakes at the site daily.

A spokesperson from Lodge Farm said: “The sunflower field saw a constant flow of visitors with many returning several times.

The team at Lodge Farm Sunflowers helped raise £7,819.00. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
The team at Lodge Farm Sunflowers helped raise £7,819.00. Photo supplied

“As people sat chatting over their fresh cakes and coffees admiring the views, it was evident just how many lives have been affected by this devastating disease.

"After a busy four weeks, it was amazing to see the grand total raised, being the best year to date – £7,819.00.”

Laura Kurtul said: “I cannot thank Emma and Jilly enough; their amazing dedication and enthusiasm undoubtedly made this year the huge success that it was.

"Lodge Farm Sunflowers was such a special place for me and Tay, and as heartbreaking as it was to visit again this year without him, seeing people read his story and share their own personal experiences with brain tumours just reinforced how important raising these vital funds and awareness is.

Laura Kurtul and Taylan at Lodge Farm Sunflowers in 2022. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
Laura Kurtul and Taylan at Lodge Farm Sunflowers in 2022. Photo supplied

"I set up Tay’s Tribe as a fundraising group of Brain Tumour Research earlier this year and I have been totally overwhelmed by the amazing support and kind donations it has received so far.

"Thank you to everyone who visited Lodge Farm Sunflowers and donated, your generosity, warmth and kindness has been so greatly received.”

To find out more about Tay’s Tribe go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/taystribe

