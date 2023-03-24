Ladies networking group hosting charity fashion show and shopping event in Warwick

Two independent businesses from the town will be hosting the fashion show and the shopping event.

A ladies networking group will be hosting a charity fashion show and shopping evening in Warwick next month.

With the help of two independent businesses in the town, the event, which is being organised by The Athena Network, aims to raise much-needed funds for two local charities run by Athena members, Hannah’s House, and The Luca Foundation, both providing essential support to families after the loss of a baby.

From left to right; Sharon Daniels (founder of NV Her), Sharon Luca-Chatha (founder of The Luca Foundation), Holly Nixon (Athena Warwickshire regional manager), Jessica Weeks (founder of Hannah’s House). Photo supplied

Attendees will be able to sample gin at That Gin and Cocktail Company while they watch the fashion show, followed by a private shopping event inside NV Her and Shoe NV.

Holly Nixon, Warwickshire’s regional manager for The Athena Network, has been spearheading the event.

She said: “Athena is all about community, bringing women together and making new connections.

"I wanted to create an event that would support not only these charities but also the independent businesses involved too.

“We’ve got a great night planned, so get your tickets, bring a friend (or two), and come along to show your support.”

Founder of Hannah’s House Jessica Weeks said: “Our charity is all about offering hope and support to families following the loss of a baby.

"Through this event The Athena Network are helping us to reach more families across Coventry and Warwickshire during an extremely difficult time in their lives.”

Founder of The Luca Foundation, Sharon Luca-Chatha added: “Our aim is to ensure all Maternity, NICU and Paediatric wards have working cuddle cots, by funding the repairs, servicing, and maintenance of this essential equipment that the NHS have no budget for.

"These cots are vital to ensure all bereaved parents are given that precious extra time to say goodbye to their babies.”

The event will be taking place on April 20 and begins at 6.15pm.

Tickets cost £15 and include a welcome drink and must be bought in advance, with all proceeds being split between Hannah’s House and The Luca Foundation.

