Warwick residents invited to help shape a new visitor experience at town's iconic church

Demonstration and discussion session will be held in the town.

Residents in Warwick are being invited to help shape a new visitor experience at the town’s iconic St Mary’s Church.

National Lottery Heritage funding has been awarded to test how the latest technology can be used to bring the story of Warwick to life.

Using tablets, smart phones and digital ‘overlays’, Warwick-based technology company, Rivr, have been appointed to create a 3-D printed model of St Mary’s church and surrounding streets to show how Warwick would have looked through the ages and to tell local stories.

John Luxton from St Mary’s church said: “The immersive experience will take you on a journey through time using an eye-catching mix of old and new.

"This test phase will shape the next stage – a virtual reality proposal that could rival any other around the UK.

"That’s why it must reflect what’s important to Warwick people, especially children and young people.”

“St Mary’s church is Warwick’s most prominent building. The Tower restoration will secure it for the foreseeable future.

"The immersive visitor experience will bring Warwick’s history alive, which is especially important for younger people.”

To find out how visitors would like this experience to look and feel, and the stories it should tell, the creators are inviting Warwick people to one of two demonstration and discussion sessions.

These will be held on Tuesday March 28 in the Lammas Room at Hill Close Gardens in Bread and Meat Close, Warwick CV34 6HF.

There will be two sessions; 4pm to 5pm or 7pm to 8pm.