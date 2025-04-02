Lapworth Primary School pupils and railway teams help create new bug hotel

The completed bug hotel at Lapworth station. Photos supplied by Network Rail

Pupils from Lapworth Primary School together with railway organisations have helped create a new bug hotel.

The hotel, built on railway land next to platform 2 at Lapworth train station, is the first to be delivered as part of a new ‘Wild Rails’ initiative, which aims to boost biodiversity and support school environmental education.

The Heart of England Community Rail Partnership (Heart CRP) teamed up with Network Rail Central route, Friends of Lapworth station, E H Smith Builders Merchants and Lapworth Primary School to deliver the new bug hotel.

Lapworth Primary School children constructing bug hotel at Lapworth station. Photo supplied by Network Rail

Lucy Pickard, from Friends of Lapworth station (FOLS), said: "We are thrilled to be part of the ‘Wild Rails’ project and to see the bug hotel come to life at the railway station.

“FOLS have invested significant time and effort in clearing and preparing the site for this project and we hope it will inspire more initiatives to enhance our station environment and connect the community with nature.”

The ‘Wild Rails’ project supports schools along the Leamington to Birmingham Moor Street railway line, teaching students about biodiversity through interactive and free curriculum-based activities supported by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

Pupils learn about small steps they can take in their local area to help nature thrive and get the opportunity to vote on what they would like to plant or install at their local station.

Network Rail and partners at Lapworth station bug hotel. Photo supplied by Network Rail

Sarah Davison from Heart CRP, said: "It is wonderful to see how enthusiastic the students have been to contribute to a project in their local area.

“Having the opportunity to use the Lapworth community land from Network Rail has meant we could be much more ambitious with this new biodiversity installation. I'm hoping the local bugs will approve of their new residence.”

Fraser Pithie, communities manager for Network Rail Central route, added: “I’m pleased we have been able to put this piece of land to good environmental use, and what better way to use it than to support the local community, and particularly children with their environmental education.

“The land around the railway is home to a richly diverse variety of species and we do everything we can to protect it so we’re really keen to support these types of projects.

“We hope students will benefit from this new community area by learning more about biodiversity and the railway at the same time.”

Harry Burr, stakeholder executive and community rail lead at Chiltern Railways, said: "We are delighted to support the ‘Wild Rails’ project which promotes biodiversity and is connecting communities to the railway across Warwickshire.

“It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm of the children and volunteers, and the bug hotel is a great addition to our station at Lapworth.

“I hope that this work inspires young people into future railway careers, as we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the railway throughout 2025.”