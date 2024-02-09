Register
Large canal marina on six-acre site near Leamington sells early for more than £1million

Due to the amount of interest in the site, it was sold a day before it was due to feature in the auction.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
Bond Wolfe listed the property with a guide price of over £950,000 in its livestream auction on February 8, but after multiple enquiries and offers it was sold 24 hours before the auction took place. Photo by Bond WolfeBond Wolfe listed the property with a guide price of over £950,000 in its livestream auction on February 8, but after multiple enquiries and offers it was sold 24 hours before the auction took place. Photo by Bond Wolfe
A large canal marina on a six-acre site near Leamington has sold for more £1million.

Fenny Marina on Station Fields in Fenny Compton, with 85 boat berths, a three-bedroomed bungalow and several outbuildings, was due to feature in Bond Wolfe’s online auction on February 8.

Fenny Marina is on the southern arm of the Oxford Canal at Station Fields in Fenny Compton, near Southam in Warwickshire, with 85 boat berths, a three-bedroomed bungalow and extensive outbuildings. Photo by Bond WolfeFenny Marina is on the southern arm of the Oxford Canal at Station Fields in Fenny Compton, near Southam in Warwickshire, with 85 boat berths, a three-bedroomed bungalow and extensive outbuildings. Photo by Bond Wolfe
However, the strong interest in the site saw the lot sell for £1.1 million a day before its planned auction.

The new owners are Crafted Boats Ltd, a family-owned firm of specialist boat builders and repairers based in Bromsgrove.

Fenny Marina is an established inland waterway marina originally developed in the 1970s with various income streams and the prospect of more if the business is developed.

The dry dock is a separate business that pays £1,250 in rent per month to the marina, with additional income from diesel, LPG, pump-out, waste disposal and chandlery sales.

Bond Wolfe listed the property with a guide price of over £950,000 in its livestream auction on February 8, but after multiple enquiries and offers it was sold 24 hours before the auction took place. Photo by Bond WolfeBond Wolfe listed the property with a guide price of over £950,000 in its livestream auction on February 8, but after multiple enquiries and offers it was sold 24 hours before the auction took place. Photo by Bond Wolfe
Aaron Pinder, a director of Crafted Boats Ltd, said: “Our plan for the marina is to continue to operate the mooring and services but to look at improving the facility.

“We will also be offering, as we do at our other sites, repaint jobs, hull and top side work, grit blasting and epoxy coating, pressure wash and blacking, plus engine repairs, to name just a few of our services.”

