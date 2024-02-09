Large canal marina on six-acre site near Leamington sells early for more than £1million

Bond Wolfe listed the property with a guide price of over £950,000 in its livestream auction on February 8, but after multiple enquiries and offers it was sold 24 hours before the auction took place. Photo by Bond Wolfe

A large canal marina on a six-acre site near Leamington has sold for more £1million.

Fenny Marina on Station Fields in Fenny Compton, with 85 boat berths, a three-bedroomed bungalow and several outbuildings, was due to feature in Bond Wolfe’s online auction on February 8.

However, the strong interest in the site saw the lot sell for £1.1 million a day before its planned auction.

The new owners are Crafted Boats Ltd, a family-owned firm of specialist boat builders and repairers based in Bromsgrove.

Fenny Marina is an established inland waterway marina originally developed in the 1970s with various income streams and the prospect of more if the business is developed.

The dry dock is a separate business that pays £1,250 in rent per month to the marina, with additional income from diesel, LPG, pump-out, waste disposal and chandlery sales.

Aaron Pinder, a director of Crafted Boats Ltd, said: “Our plan for the marina is to continue to operate the mooring and services but to look at improving the facility.