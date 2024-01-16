Large canal marina on six-acre site near Leamington to be sold for at least £950,000

Fenny Marina in Fenny Compton, with 85 boat berths, a three-bedroomed bungalow and several outbuildings, is being sold in Bond Wolfe’s next online auction

A large canal marina on a six-acre site near Leamington is being sold for at least £950,000.

Fenny Marina on Station Fields in Fenny Compton, with 85 boat berths, a three-bedroomed bungalow and several outbuildings, is being sold in Bond Wolfe’s next online auction.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, explained that the marina already had various income streams, with the prospect of more if the business is developed.

Fenny Marina. Photo supplied.

Mr Mattin said: “This attractive and exciting property is an established inland waterway marina originally developed in the 1970s.

“The marina is approached along a recently resurfaced private driveway with electric security gates leading to a car park, with the marina basin beyond.

“The office, chandlery and stores face the canal towpath with the dry dock and bungalow at the southern end of the basin.

“The entire property extends to around 6.12 acres, with the marina basin itself taking up approximately 4.46 acres.

The bungalow, which comes as part of the Fenny Marina site. Picture supplied.

“The marina is predominantly rectangular with direct access to the canal, and a fixed, serviced pontoon mooring with capacity for 85 berths.

“The offices and stores are in a single storey building overlooking the canal and extend to approximately 1,903 sq ft.

“The dry dock facility, which can accommodate a single narrowboat, includes a steel frame building with painted block elevations under a pitched roof extending to approximately 4,265 sq ft, with dry dock, two workshops, an office and toilet.”

Mr Mattin said that a detached and extended three-bedroomed bungalow with rear garden and spacious area at the front was also included in the sale.

Inside the bungalow is a hallway, kitchen, reception room, utility area, bathroom and the three bedrooms.

Mr Mattin added: “The property’s existing income is generated principally from the collection of mooring fees, with the marina offering various rates depending on craft lengths and agreement terms.

“The dry dock is currently operated as a separate business, paying rent of £1,250 per month to the marina, and additional income comes from diesel, LPG, pump-out, waste disposal and chandlery sales.

“There are opportunities to increase the income, including more active management, boat sales, and increased use of the workshop, stores and dry dock.”

Fenny Marina is on the southern arm of the Oxford Canal, just east of Fenny Compton village in the Warwickshire countryside.

The Oxford Canal passes through unspoilt countryside and is a popular cruising waterway connecting the River Thames at Oxford with the Grand Union Canal at Napton.

The northern section of the Oxford Canal continues to Coventry and from there to Birmingham via the Coventry Canal.

Bond Wolfe’s next auction will take place on Thursday February 8 from 8.30am.

To register to bid in the auction visit https://www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/