Roads in Warwick could be closed for nearly three months as work takes place at town's iconic church

There has been some confusion over the closure time period.

Some roads in Warwick town centre are set to be closed for nearly three months as work takes place at the town's iconic church.

Work has been taking place at St Mary’s Church over the last few years to help restore its landmark tower.

St Mary's Church when the scaffolding was put up to the top of the tower in February 2023. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The urgent need for the repairs, costing £1.4million, became apparent after a piece of masonry fell from the tower into the street in 2021.

As of February last year, scaffolding ran up to the top of the tower to help with repair work and now, just under a year later, the scaffolding is being taken down – with the project near completion.

To help with the removal, roads surrounding the church will be closed – starting Monday January 22.

According to St Mary’s Church’s January newsletter the roads affected will be Northgate Street, Church Street and Old Square.

Parking will also be suspended on these roads and a one-way diversion will be in place around these streets.

But the length of time for the road closures has lead to some confusion for residents.

In the church newsletter it said the roads would need to be closed for eight weeks – so until March 18.

The newsletter said: "We are doing what we can to work with these issues and expect to be in a position to ask the council to re-open the roads in early March.

"We do apologise for the length of time that these roads will be closed and for the disruption that this will cause.

"We understand the difficulties that this can cause surrounding communities and would like to thank you for your continued patience.

Despite these dates, information from Warwickshire County Council says the closures are due to run through into April.

After approaching the council for clarification over the dates, a spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “The original TTRO dates proposed were postponed until January 22 2024 due to unforeseen circumstances outside of our control.

"The anticipated completion date of the works is April 19 2024.

“If works overrun due to things such as adverse weather conditions, the temporary traffic regulation order is valid for up to 18 months.”