Large refurbishment project at Warwick mental health hospital is now complete

Left to right: Nabeel Javed, Willmott Dixon Interiors; Anthony Percival and David Steeds, both of Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust; and Craig Kitchen, Willmott Dixon Interiors. Photo supplied

A large refurbishment project at a mental health hospital in Warwick has now been completed.

Contractor Willmott Dixon Interiors upgraded the Larches Ward at St Michael’s Hospital, on behalf of Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Willmott Dixon Interiors has completed the multi-phased refurbishment of a mental health hospital in Warwick. Photo supplied

It was the final phase of the project to upgrade 5,853 sq m across six inpatient wards at the hospital, which began in 2022.

The contractor has since upgraded facilities at the hospital’s Hazelwood, Rowan, Ferndale and Willowvale wards, which provide age dependent mental healthcare services.

Work included installing new windows and doors, improving lighting, repairing flooring and redecorating all six buildings.

Nabeel Javed, construction manager at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “At the heart of this refurbishment is a commitment by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust to improve patient experience and keep vulnerable people safe from harm.

“We’ve worked incredibly closely with the Trust over the last two years to ensure the successful delivery of each phase of the project.

"Our understanding of mental health estates has enabled us to create a modern environment that will support patient recovery.”

Sonya Gardiner, chief operating officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “Safety and comfort of our patients is paramount, so we understand how important it is to invest in the refurbishment of our hospitals.