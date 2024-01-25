Last Call for emerging artists to showcase their talent at Art in the Park 2024 in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington summer arts festival Art in the Park is extending a final invitation for talented artists to apply and showcase their work at the event.

The deadline for applications is January 31.

To apply visit https://www.artinpark.co.uk/apply

A photo from Art in the Park 2023. Credit: Lewis Copson .

Art in the Park, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of artistic expressions, is set to take place in Jephson Gardebs and Mill Gardens on August 3 and August 4.