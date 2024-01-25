Register
Last Call for emerging artists to showcase their talent at Art in the Park 2024 in Leamington

The deadline for applications is January 31.
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Leamington summer arts festival Art in the Park is extending a final invitation for talented artists to apply and showcase their work at the event.

To apply visit https://www.artinpark.co.uk/apply

Art in the Park, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of artistic expressions, is set to take place in Jephson Gardebs and Mill Gardens on August 3 and August 4.

For more information visit https://www.artinpark.co.uk/ email [email protected] or call 07927 132419.

