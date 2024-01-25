Last Call for emerging artists to showcase their talent at Art in the Park 2024 in Leamington
The deadline for applications is January 31.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leamington summer arts festival Art in the Park is extending a final invitation for talented artists to apply and showcase their work at the event.
The deadline for applications is January 31.
To apply visit https://www.artinpark.co.uk/apply
Art in the Park, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of artistic expressions, is set to take place in Jephson Gardebs and Mill Gardens on August 3 and August 4.
For more information visit https://www.artinpark.co.uk/ email [email protected] or call 07927 132419.