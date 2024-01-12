Last chance to see art gallery’s Lost Leamington: A Picture of the Past exhibition

The exhibition draws on Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum’s extensive collection of prints, watercolours and photographs to show historic buildings and scenes from the town. It closes on Sunday (January 14)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum will close its long-running Lost Leamington: A Picture of the Past exhibition on Sunday (January 14).

The exhibition draws on Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum’s extensive collection of prints, watercolours and photographs to show historic buildings and scenes from the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From a small village to a fashionable Georgian spa resort, and then to the busy and attractive it is today, Leamington has changed hugely over the last 250 years.

The Royal Pump Rooms where Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum is located. Picture supplied.

The ways that people live, work, shop, worship, play, and travel are always evolving, and the streets and buildings of the town reflect their changing needs.