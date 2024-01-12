Register
Last chance to see art gallery’s Lost Leamington: A Picture of the Past exhibition

By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Jan 2024, 18:08 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 18:08 GMT
Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum will close its long-running Lost Leamington: A Picture of the Past exhibition on Sunday (January 14).

The exhibition draws on Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum’s extensive collection of prints, watercolours and photographs to show historic buildings and scenes from the town.

From a small village to a fashionable Georgian spa resort, and then to the busy and attractive it is today, Leamington has changed hugely over the last 250 years.

The Royal Pump Rooms where Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum is located. Picture supplied.The Royal Pump Rooms where Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum is located. Picture supplied.
The Royal Pump Rooms where Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum is located. Picture supplied.
The ways that people live, work, shop, worship, play, and travel are always evolving, and the streets and buildings of the town reflect their changing needs.

For more information on all events and exhibitions at the art gallery and museum visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms

