One-man showed based on hit American TV sitcom Friends to come to Leamington next month
Friend (The One With Gunther), starring Joseph Maudsley playing multiple iconic characters from the show, will be staged at The Royal Spa Centre on Monday February 5.
The show, which was written London-based actor, improviser and comedian Brendan Murphy, won in the Best Play category of The World Wide Comedy Awards and has had two highly-praised runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Friend (The One With Gunter) follows the full story of all ten seasons and all 236 episodes of the beloved 90s show, retold over the course of an hour through the eyes of Gunther, Central Perk’s very own ‘seventh Friend’.
The audience are invited to settle down in Gunther’s café to hear the true inside story of what happened to Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joey from the Friends character who kept them caffeinated through all the highs, lows, love affairs and failed auditions along the way.
Joseph has recently performed all over the world with the Olivier Award-nominated Potted Potter, including in Las Vegas, where it
won Best New Show in The Best of Las Vegas Awards.
The show starts at 7.30pm.
For tickets visit https://royal-leamington-spa.co.uk
For more information about the show visit its website at https://onewithgunther.com/