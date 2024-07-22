Late changes set to wipe out on-demand transport savings in Stratford district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last-ditch changes to on-demand transport provision across the Stratford district have saved the majority of services – albeit while wiping out most of the financial savings.

Stratford District Council this week approved an additional £70,000 of one-off spending to supplement an existing £50,000 budget to add an extra vehicle to provide services streamlined or cut by Warwickshire County Council.

The two councils have been working together on plans since the county – the body with responsibility for transport – expressed its desire to take charge of commissioning such services.

The UBUS service has served the district since 2014 and runs from 10am to 7pm on weekdays except for an hour-and-a-half when the buses are used to take special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) pupils home from school.

The county plans to run four vehicles instead of five but make the number 19 bus service more frequent and introduce two flexibus services between the Old Town and Tiddington per day.

Those services led to the removal of on-demand transport around Stratford town but feedback from a public consultation led to a rethink, particularly when considering residents who could not access routed bus services such as the disabled.

The biggest change, however, was the axing of the 4.30 to 7pm slot, meaning on-demand transport would only run from 10am-2.30pm each day.

It was anticipated the overall plans would save Stratford District Council £75,000 per year but the late addition of a fifth vehicle, to support continued services in the town and out to Tiddington in the day, and to deliver services across the district from 4.30 to 7pm, is expected to cost £120,000 over the next year – it was estimated one year of UBUS provision would have cost around £130,000.

The extra money will come out of reserves – one of the council’s savings pots – for the first year with future spending to be “considered as part of the council’s budget setting process”.

“One of the key parts of this is the fact that we listened to the consultation with our residents. That has been absolutely crucial,” said district council leader Councillor Susan Juned.

“This has been a collaborative experience with Warwickshire County Council where we have talked about making sure that there are service enhancements to suit our residents.”

The cabinet voted to allow negotiations with the county to continue based on the refreshed proposal.

The current UBUS provision runs until the end of August with the county’s new on-demand plans to start in September.