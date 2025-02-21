Leam BookFest to be held next month to support free books for children

The Leamington Soroptimists will hold their new Leam Bookfest event in the town next month.

The event will take place at The Fold, in Spencer Street, on Sunday March 23.

It will be a vibrant celebration of books, ideas and the power of storytelling in the heart of the town.

Catherine Williamson, Soroptimist president and festival host, said: “There is a beautiful symmetry in authors generously giving their time and talent to put books into the hands of young people and sparking their creativity and imagination.”

Nine authors have donated their time and stories as all believe in the power and joy of books and support Own Books charity.

Julie de Bastion established this charity in 2014 to give free books to children of all backgrounds and ages as she passionately believes in children having books at home to share and enjoy with their siblings and families.

The charity currently supports 16 local schools and nurseries in Leamington with free books.

The festival’s patron Kit de Waal, author of My Name is Leon, The Trick to Time explores identity, family, and belonging. Kit will launch her latest novel The Best of Everything and welcomes many friends and acclaimed authors for thought-provoking discussions and opportunities to connect with fellow book lovers.

The day opens with Jess Phillips MP, bestselling author of Everywoman and Truth to Power, known for her candid and empowering insights.

It has a sprinkling of food novel writing from Clare Finney and Lottie Hazell and an exciting journey through Gypsy Britain with Damian Le Bas, author of The Stopping Place.

Dr. Shahed Yousaf, Author of Stitched Up, will talk about real-life experiences as a prison doctor whilst local author Amanda Smyth will transport readers to the Caribbean through evocative narratives from her book Fortune and Black Rock.

Adam Sharp, known for The Wheel is Spinning but the Hamster is Dead, will bring wit and wisdom to discussions on mental health and modern life.

There are nine authors and a light lunch all for £50.

Tickets can be purchased at leambookfest.uk

The organisers have said: “People can enjoy the event knowing that their ticket buys books for local children and foster a love of reading.”